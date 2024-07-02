Brookstone Capital Management Takes $387,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,493,000 after purchasing an additional 539,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $120,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

Insider Activity

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.