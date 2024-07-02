Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.4% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

BRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

