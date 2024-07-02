Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 565,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,179,000 after purchasing an additional 86,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 131.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth $287,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $245.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

