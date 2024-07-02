CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Raised to Moderate Buy at Singular Research

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Singular Research to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, April 1st.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

CALC stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. CalciMedica has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CalciMedica news, Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 258,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,305.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in CalciMedica in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 10.3% during the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

