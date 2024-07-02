Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,841 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGBL. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.