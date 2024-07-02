Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,601 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $26,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.