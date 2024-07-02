CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 19.7% in June

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $5.62.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
