CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 19.7% in June

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IGR opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGR. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,965,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $194,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 29.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 124.0% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

