CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $267.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

