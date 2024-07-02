CCG Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.0% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $481.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

