ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.19% of ChampionX worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $39.95.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

