Chapin Davis Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

