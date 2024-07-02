Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Boosted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 307,398 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,155,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,131,000 after buying an additional 271,743 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5,003.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after buying an additional 211,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,573,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.55.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Barclays began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

