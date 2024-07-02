Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $296.02 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 9.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $888,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 51.3% in the third quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,200,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

