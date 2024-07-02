Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Chase Packaging Co. (OTCMKTS:CPKA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.03. Chase Packaging shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.
Chase Packaging Stock Down 67.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Chase Packaging Company Profile
Chase Packaging Corp. supplies packaging products to the agricultural industry. The company was founded on July 30, 1993 and is headquartered in Rumson, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chase Packaging
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.