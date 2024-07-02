Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.23% of Chewy worth $226,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Chewy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,604,109 shares of company stock valued at $500,817,628. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Chewy Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.00. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.46.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.