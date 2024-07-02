Chico Wealth RIA Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chico Wealth RIA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,787,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,839,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $267.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.76. The firm has a market cap of $401.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

