China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,309,714 shares changing hands.

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The company has a market cap of £33.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50.

About China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

