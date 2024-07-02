Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $16,549,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy stock opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.11. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $145.06 and a 52 week high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.94 per share. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

