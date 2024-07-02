Christopher Clark Sells 6,485 Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CTO Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $11,283.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,478.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $10,311.15.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $9,727.50.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Christopher Clark sold 4,060 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $6,780.20.

Shares of NYSE GROV opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.40 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 228.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Grove Collaborative worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

