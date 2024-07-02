Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.08

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.

Circa Enterprises Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

About Circa Enterprises

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

