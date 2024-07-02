Citizens Business Bank Acquires 31,792 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Citizens Business Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 399.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,792 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,015,000 after buying an additional 777,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43,166 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

