Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

