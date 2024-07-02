Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LIN opened at $428.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.09. The company has a market cap of $206.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

