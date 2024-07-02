Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.