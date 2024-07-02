Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

