Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 2,870 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Comcast Trading Down 2.5 %
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
