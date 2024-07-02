Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 780.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

CLW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.32. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.