Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Up 19%

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 138,922,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 117,424,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £4.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clontarf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clontarf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.