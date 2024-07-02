Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.67

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.67 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 78.40 ($0.99). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 78.80 ($1.00), with a volume of 1,486,327 shares trading hands.

Coats Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,970.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

