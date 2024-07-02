Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) COO David Gordon Acquires 6,856 Shares

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) COO David Gordon bought 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 374,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coffee Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

See Also

