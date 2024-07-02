Comparing DeFi Technologies (DEFTF) & The Competition

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare DeFi Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A -31.50% -1.18% DeFi Technologies Competitors -78.76% -5.18% -4.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DeFi Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies $7.67 million -$15.03 million -19.76 DeFi Technologies Competitors $6.85 billion $993.32 million -2.66

Analyst Recommendations

DeFi Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Technologies. DeFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DeFi Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A DeFi Technologies Competitors 1167 2529 3094 116 2.31

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 49.48%. Given DeFi Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DeFi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DeFi Technologies competitors beat DeFi Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.