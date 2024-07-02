Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $557,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.77 and a 12-month high of $119.69.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

