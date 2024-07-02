Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

