Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

