Compass Ion Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

