Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 237.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 86,610 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in AstraZeneca by 100.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 15.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

