Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 4,583 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

CarMax Stock Down 2.9 %

KMX stock opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

