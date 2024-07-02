Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 834 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

