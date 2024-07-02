Compass Ion Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $503,641,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.53 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

