Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 838 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHD opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

