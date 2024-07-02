Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 20,392 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 50,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

