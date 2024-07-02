Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 24,133 Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 8.12% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Angel Oak Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,783,000.

Angel Oak Income ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

