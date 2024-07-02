Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 28,152 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.13% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock worth $3,204,268. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

