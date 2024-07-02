Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,601,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,937,000 after buying an additional 2,577,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VEA opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.