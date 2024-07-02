Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $336.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.51 and its 200-day moving average is $352.80. The stock has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

