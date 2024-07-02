Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $11.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $250.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.37. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $252.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

