Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $13.55 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $126.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.