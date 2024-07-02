Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $4,016,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $178.70 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

