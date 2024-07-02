Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $21.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,224,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,417,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $501.24 on Tuesday.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $501.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.02 and a 200-day moving average of $466.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

