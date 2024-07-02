Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $157.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $254.88 billion, a PE ratio of 231.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

